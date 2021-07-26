© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CANADIAN POLITICIAN AND ACTRESS SCURRIES AROUND LIKE A RAT TO PUT ON MASK FOR THE CAMERA (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
491 views • July 26, 2021
CANADIAN POLITICIAN AND ACTRESS SCURRIES AROUND LIKE A RAT TO PUT ON MASK FOR THE CAMERA (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6LulvubopiMD/
Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and part time communist, Chrystia Freeland, was caught with her mask off. Excellent performance from this superb actress. I remember bootcamp...
I knew a lady dressed in red...
Made her livin' in a bed...
I knew a lady dressed in black...
Made her livin' on her back...
Source: bootcamp
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6LulvubopiMD/
Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and part time communist, Chrystia Freeland, was caught with her mask off. Excellent performance from this superb actress. I remember bootcamp...
I knew a lady dressed in red...
Made her livin' in a bed...
I knew a lady dressed in black...
Made her livin' on her back...
Source: bootcamp
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.