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NWCr's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10-07-21
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Remember the Eighty Three Billion dollars in weapons and equipment that Biden left in Afghanistan for our Enemies to use?
Well, they remember too, and they are actively using them and selling them to another enemy. When are we going to wake up to the tyranny our so called FAKE President is committing on us?
Soon I hope.
Well, they remember too, and they are actively using them and selling them to another enemy. When are we going to wake up to the tyranny our so called FAKE President is committing on us?
Soon I hope.
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