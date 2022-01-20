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MAKE PREPARATIONS NOW! TRUCKERS PROTEST IN MASS, US CROSS BORDER TRUCKING MANDATE BEGINS JAN 22ND
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120 views • January 20, 2022
DAHBOO7, January 18, 2022
The cross border Jab Mandate for truckers in/out of Canada is now in effect. The U.S. Mandate starts on Jan 22nd. This is going to effect supplies everywhere!!! GET READY!
I hope and pray that all of you have implemented a plan to get through the rough times ahead.
The cross border Jab Mandate for truckers in/out of Canada is now in effect. The U.S. Mandate starts on Jan 22nd. This is going to effect supplies everywhere!!! GET READY!
I hope and pray that all of you have implemented a plan to get through the rough times ahead.
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