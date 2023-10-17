SUZANNE SOMERS SPEAKS ON THE DEATHS OF HOLISTIC DOCTORS ⚰ IS REPORTED DEAD 12 HOURS LATER

Source: https://gab.com/AlexaGalbani/posts/111243518335204552
This interview was done 12 hours before she dies! October 14, 2023...was Suzanne Somers murdered - listen to the entire interview - looks as she was murdered because of this interview, she told too much, she exposed too much.
October 14, 2023 she was healthy and full of life. October 15, 2023 she is dead
H/T Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News
Suzanne Somers said this 24 hours before she died speaking on the holistic doctor deaths throughout the video. We were humbled to know Dr. Gonzalez and to have interviewed his widow, Marybeth Gonzalez. She’s a friend and an angel. RIP, Suzanne.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/15/obituaries/suzanne-somers-dead.html
https://nypost.com/2023/10/15/suzanne-somers-dead-at-76-after-long-cancer-battle/
