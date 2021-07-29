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The Truth About School: Another Brick in the Wall!
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40 views • July 29, 2021
Almost everybody has “experienced” public school at some point in their life – but what is the truth about school? While the stated goal has always been public education - what is the true origin and development of this institution? In this presentation, Stefan Molyneux described his own experience in public school, early education in Greece, the rise of formal education, the interesting religious backlash, the Prussian school system, modern public schooling, the shocking cost and effects behind this “necessary” institution.” As a student, are you just another brick in the wall?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-school
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Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-school
HELP US SURVIVE ---► http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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