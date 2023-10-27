Create New Account
10 God Calls Abraham Bible Club Lesson
Finnish Blessing Productions
Published Yesterday

Abraham was called to travell to Promised Land. He was followed by his family, servants and life stock. Story plan by Bernice C. Jordan 1960 mainly using flannell images and quoting Genesis 11 verses 10-12 verse 9 and Acts 7 verses 3-5. For nonprofit use only.

Keywords
genesisabrahamsunday schoolbible storychristian club

