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SURFSIDE CONDO WAS A CONTROLLED DEMOLITION. HERE IS A COMPARISON. LISTEN TO WHAT THE WITNESS SAYS
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101 views • June 28, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
The deep state never does anything for only one purpose. Why did they do it? Was it supposed to be a distraction while they vaccinate and kill the children. Keep our eyes off the Audits which show election fraud? And what else? Did they target someone in the building? They will kill hundreds to get one. They do not care.
Source Pirate Pete and Dirty Laundry Media
Pirate Pete: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/piratepete/
The deep state never does anything for only one purpose. Why did they do it? Was it supposed to be a distraction while they vaccinate and kill the children. Keep our eyes off the Audits which show election fraud? And what else? Did they target someone in the building? They will kill hundreds to get one. They do not care.
Source Pirate Pete and Dirty Laundry Media
Pirate Pete: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/piratepete/
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