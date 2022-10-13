Create New Account
Hero Vet Mitchell Henderson (pray for) reveals Russian Doctrine 1) Sub Poseidon's make Tsunamis 2) High Sky 100 Meg Nuclear EMP's 3) 1400 Missiles First Strike 4) Mission in 1 hr.! and more (mirrored)
Holiness Unto YAH
Published a month ago |

this is a mirrored video Bombshell Interview on Rense.com of Mitchell Henderson with Jeff Rense "Ukraine Latest And How To Prepare
For The Nuclear War"

https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_101022_hr3.mp3 

sorry I forgot to put in the video itself  "2) There will be some 100 Megaton Nuclear Bombs detonated at high altitudes creating terrible Electronic Magnetic Pulse (EMP's) Weaponry" then the 3rd step the estimated 1400 Missiles Strikes obliterating the US and more hitting NATO. 

****

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast from one world antichrist Superchurch: 

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html    

The False Blue Beam Rapture mocks Holy Rapture: 

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html     
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: 

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html    
Please visit YAH'S Own Amightywind Ministry  -
https://amightywind.com/home.html     
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred      ​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw     
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc     
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme     

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html   


Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
