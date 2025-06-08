BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
‼️ Increasingly tense & chaotic scenes coming out of LA as rioters clash with local & Federal authorities.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
272 views • 13 hours ago

‼️ Increasingly tense and chaotic scenes coming out of Los Angeles as rioters clash with local and Federal authorities.

Trump, has invoked Title 10 of the United States Code to federalize National Guard troops in Los Angeles. 2,000 National Guard were called there by Trump. Rubio mentioned Marine's could be ahead if needed... info posted on 'Dale's Donut' Image video. 

From a Tweet after: ⚡️- California Governor Gavin Newsom calls the Trump Administration "deranged" for considering the use of Marines to squash the protests.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
