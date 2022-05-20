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81 Scientists: Mandatory vaccination is unconstitutional!
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51 views • May 20, 2022
After extensive research, scientists from a wide variety of fields have come to the unanimous conclusion: Mandatory Corona vaccination is unconstitutional! Will the Bundestag (German Federal Parliament) take this seriously and take it into account in its decision?
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