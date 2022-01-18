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QUEEN OF ORION. In The Phantom Zone. Part 2
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82 views • January 18, 2022
Duane The Great Writer shares information regarding....
1. The control and reptilian takeover of everything. The plan to wipe out the surface world and move everything underground.
2. The huge journey to get to the point of starting to recognize more than just the personal self.
3. The NU~U~U~U as the direct connection with ALLLIFE.
4. Kevin shares his process this lifetime that led up to him finding the NuPresentation.
Duane The Great Writer shares information regarding....
5. The personal self dragging us through everything, the dealing with and facing of creation.
6. The NuNowness, and rewriting history.
7. Recognizing the endlessness of the ISSS.
https://www.duanethegreatwriter.net/
1. The control and reptilian takeover of everything. The plan to wipe out the surface world and move everything underground.
2. The huge journey to get to the point of starting to recognize more than just the personal self.
3. The NU~U~U~U as the direct connection with ALLLIFE.
4. Kevin shares his process this lifetime that led up to him finding the NuPresentation.
Duane The Great Writer shares information regarding....
5. The personal self dragging us through everything, the dealing with and facing of creation.
6. The NuNowness, and rewriting history.
7. Recognizing the endlessness of the ISSS.
https://www.duanethegreatwriter.net/
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