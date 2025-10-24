The Real Masters Of The World: An In-Depth Look At The Financial System | Ken O'Keefe





Ken O'Keefe exposes the financial system as the head of the snake, controlled by a tiny group of psychopaths with an infinite supply of money. They enslave nations through debt, reward pedophiles and liars, and punish moral integrity. Jesus Christ himself condemned money changers. JFK was killed for issuing debt-free notes. Every nation can free itself by abandoning usury-