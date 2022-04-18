How Birth Defects Differ Between Humans and Mice #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇Here's why mother mice do what they do when they give birth to a weak or dying baby mouse:Terry Hrubec, DVM, and professor of anatomy and embryology at the Edward via College of Osteopathic Medicine talks about the differences between birth defects in human babies and mice pups.According to Terry, human babies with birth defects not compatible with life will die in late gestation or shortly after being born. On the other hand, mice pups with birth defects will die in mid gestation. 👼And while human parents will mourn and bury their little angel, a mother mouse will immediately consume the weak or dead pup in order to protect the healthy pups in her litter. The consumption of weak or dead pups among mice is an absolutely NATURAL occurence. 🐭What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.