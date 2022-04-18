© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Birth Defects Differ Between Humans and Mice #shorts
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • April 18, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/cgscSIudeRU
Here's why mother mice do what they do when they give birth to a weak or dying baby mouse:
Terry Hrubec, DVM, and professor of anatomy and embryology at the Edward via College of Osteopathic Medicine talks about the differences between birth defects in human babies and mice pups.
According to Terry, human babies with birth defects not compatible with life will die in late gestation or shortly after being born. On the other hand, mice pups with birth defects will die in mid gestation. 👼
And while human parents will mourn and bury their little angel, a mother mouse will immediately consume the weak or dead pup in order to protect the healthy pups in her litter. The consumption of weak or dead pups among mice is an absolutely NATURAL occurence. 🐭
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/cgscSIudeRU
Here's why mother mice do what they do when they give birth to a weak or dying baby mouse:
Terry Hrubec, DVM, and professor of anatomy and embryology at the Edward via College of Osteopathic Medicine talks about the differences between birth defects in human babies and mice pups.
According to Terry, human babies with birth defects not compatible with life will die in late gestation or shortly after being born. On the other hand, mice pups with birth defects will die in mid gestation. 👼
And while human parents will mourn and bury their little angel, a mother mouse will immediately consume the weak or dead pup in order to protect the healthy pups in her litter. The consumption of weak or dead pups among mice is an absolutely NATURAL occurence. 🐭
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.