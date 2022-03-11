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THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE DOCUMENTARY THE SCIENCE AND STORY OF CHLORINE DIOXIDE
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2627 views • March 11, 2022
The Universal Antidote Documentary
The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide. NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance, and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications. The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it. The Universal Antidote Documentary released free to the public on February 1, 2021.
The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide. NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance, and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications. The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it. The Universal Antidote Documentary released free to the public on February 1, 2021.
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