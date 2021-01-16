THE FETZ PRESENTS (14 JAN 21): PEEKAY FROM DOWNUNDER - THE CORONAVIRUS HOAX AND OTHER MASS ILLUSIONS

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Jim began with observations about the body-double "Biden" and that Kamala does not seem to be natural born, which makes her ineligible for the role in which she has been cast. Peekay was focused on the coronavirus in Australia and worldwide and the enormously damaging effects of locking down the world for the sake of those who want to own Planet Earth. Jim was doing his best to aid and abet the exposure of the fake "Biden", where we cannot have someone whose identity is unknown having access to nuclear launch codes. Jim plans to have him back in the near future.