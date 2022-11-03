Create New Account
Worldwide Exclusive: Dr. Ardis Was WRONG
FreedomNews
Published 20 days ago

Dr. Bryan Ardis says he was WRONG in his original report about the King Cobra and Krait snake venom that produces the C19 illnesses. He brings the Italian study from last year identifying that the bioweapon is designed to get people to make a synthetic form of snake venom toxins to poison the self, and that 3 societal groups were successfully targeted after the elderly were culled. 

fake newsliesdeathtruthvaccine ingredientsshockingsnake venomdr brian ardis

