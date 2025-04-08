Morning Musings: The Sky Isn't Falling

Just my $0.02 on the newest Panic Play Ploy from the self appointed "Controllers"

thanks for coming by.

Please click a button and share

Skal!

E.

All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/beerandgear/