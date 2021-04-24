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Massive Eqpt Removed From White House
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598 views • April 24, 2021
Mind Control Devices, Frequency Generators, Holographic Lights & Projectors, master Computers ties To the 7 Black at I's - Now Destroyed, Medical Devices, Medbeds, power supplies of Black Crystals powering all Cyborgs, Special CERN Replacement Parts - and things we cannot even think about - Elites - Choose Life Or Death - today Is the Day Of Choosing.
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