Discover the power of Glutathione, the “master antioxidant”

The Groovy Bee Store wants to make it easy for you to enjoy the many health benefits of liposomal glutathione, which is why we're offering Groovy Bee Liposomal Glutathione.

Our new high-quality, lab-verified Liposomal Glutathione supplement has been specially formulated for superior absorption.

Groovy Bee Liposomal Glutathione provides a highly bioavailable form of glutathione that your body can easily absorb. Each one-teaspoon (4 ml) serving of our premium liposomal glutathione delivers 500 mg of high-quality, lab-verified glutathione, allowing you to easily maintain your body's optimal glutathione levels.

G﻿﻿roovy Bee Liposomal Glutathione contains no gluten or GMOs and is made in the USA. It is plant-based and has undergone thorough lab testing for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.





Shop at GroovyBee.com