© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Biden's War
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • March 29, 2022
RT with Peter Lavelle.
While visiting Poland, Joe Biden said out loud what many in Russia have long believed: NATO expansion eastward has always been about forced regime change in Russia. And Ukraine has been at the center of that strategy. When people tell you who they are, believe them.
CrossTalking with George Szamuely and Xavier Moreau.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vysudq-crosstalk-bullhorns-home-edition-bidens-war.html
While visiting Poland, Joe Biden said out loud what many in Russia have long believed: NATO expansion eastward has always been about forced regime change in Russia. And Ukraine has been at the center of that strategy. When people tell you who they are, believe them.
CrossTalking with George Szamuely and Xavier Moreau.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vysudq-crosstalk-bullhorns-home-edition-bidens-war.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.