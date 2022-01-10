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Professor Toto | Why We Must Be Filled w/ Faith During This Fight for Our Freedoms
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50 views • January 10, 2022
Professor Toto | Why We Must Be Filled with Faith During This Fight for Our Freedoms
Bonus Content:
Dr. Zoellner | 12 Super Moves You Can Use to Grow Your Business Now!!! + Ken Gosnell - How to Grow a Kingdom Building Business
Do you want to create a business that has the capacity to create both time and financial freedom in your life? Dr. Zoellner & Clay Clak share 12 Super Moves that you can use to grow your business now.
Step 1 - You Must Determine How Much Profit You Need to Make Per Service / Product
Step 2 - You Must Mystery Shop and Verify That Other People On the Planet Are Selling Something Similar
Step 3 - You Must Differentiate Yourself
Step 4 - You Must Develop Checklists and Systems That Other Humans (Can Actually Use)
Step 5 - You Must Hire, Inspire, Train and Retain Quality People
Attitude
Above and Beyond
Accuracy
Attendance
Appearance
Step 6 - You Must Install a Merit-Based Pay Plan That Will Cause People to Stay Engaged
Step 7 - You Must Install Structure without Causing Death by Meeting
Step 8 - You Must Optimize Your Branding
Step 9 - You Must Learn to Say No to Grow
Step 10 - Ask Yourself, Am I Happy with My Schedule
Step 11 - Ask Yourself, Is This Business Creating Time and Financial Freedom
Step 12 - What Is Your Biggest Limiting Factor?
Autos - www.Z66AA.com
Baking - www.BarbieCookies.com
Banking - www.BankRegent.com
Crypto Currency -
DJ / Entertainment - www.DJConnection.com
Dog Training - www.TipTopK9.com
Home Building - www.ShawHomes.com
Optometry - www.DrZoellner.com
Photographer - www.EpicPhotos.com
Precious Metals - www.BH-PM.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum, Eric Trump, Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, & Dr. Martin Join the Tour
It's Epic!!! Eric Trump, Lance Walnau, Dr. David Martin, Comedian Jim Breuer, Dr. Zelenko, Doctor Peter McCullough, Sean Feucht, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy & Dr. Jane Ruby join the ReAwaken America Tour!!!
Request Tickets Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Phoenix, AZ - January 14th & 15th - 28% of Tickets Remain
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - Tickets On Sale
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - Tickets On Sale
*Redmond, OR - April 1st & 2nd - Tickets On Sale
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
ReAwaken America Tour Featured / Past Speakers Include:
General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Robert F. Kennedy, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines- https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions: www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org & www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
Want to Join the ReAwaken America Tour? Request Tickets At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
Episode 1 of the ReAwaken Tour Documentary Has Been Released - WATCH NOW - https://reawakeningseries.com/
Join the Airline Injunction Action Against the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: https://timetofreeamerica.com/airline-injunction/#scroll-content
Find Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments: https://tapme.ws/rnJfL4
Buy ReAwaken America Shirts, Hoodies and Books Today At: https://tapme.ws/COuEDM
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Bonus Content:
Dr. Zoellner | 12 Super Moves You Can Use to Grow Your Business Now!!! + Ken Gosnell - How to Grow a Kingdom Building Business
Do you want to create a business that has the capacity to create both time and financial freedom in your life? Dr. Zoellner & Clay Clak share 12 Super Moves that you can use to grow your business now.
Step 1 - You Must Determine How Much Profit You Need to Make Per Service / Product
Step 2 - You Must Mystery Shop and Verify That Other People On the Planet Are Selling Something Similar
Step 3 - You Must Differentiate Yourself
Step 4 - You Must Develop Checklists and Systems That Other Humans (Can Actually Use)
Step 5 - You Must Hire, Inspire, Train and Retain Quality People
Attitude
Above and Beyond
Accuracy
Attendance
Appearance
Step 6 - You Must Install a Merit-Based Pay Plan That Will Cause People to Stay Engaged
Step 7 - You Must Install Structure without Causing Death by Meeting
Step 8 - You Must Optimize Your Branding
Step 9 - You Must Learn to Say No to Grow
Step 10 - Ask Yourself, Am I Happy with My Schedule
Step 11 - Ask Yourself, Is This Business Creating Time and Financial Freedom
Step 12 - What Is Your Biggest Limiting Factor?
Autos - www.Z66AA.com
Baking - www.BarbieCookies.com
Banking - www.BankRegent.com
Crypto Currency -
DJ / Entertainment - www.DJConnection.com
Dog Training - www.TipTopK9.com
Home Building - www.ShawHomes.com
Optometry - www.DrZoellner.com
Photographer - www.EpicPhotos.com
Precious Metals - www.BH-PM.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum, Eric Trump, Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, & Dr. Martin Join the Tour
It's Epic!!! Eric Trump, Lance Walnau, Dr. David Martin, Comedian Jim Breuer, Dr. Zelenko, Doctor Peter McCullough, Sean Feucht, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy & Dr. Jane Ruby join the ReAwaken America Tour!!!
Request Tickets Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Phoenix, AZ - January 14th & 15th - 28% of Tickets Remain
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - Tickets On Sale
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - Tickets On Sale
*Redmond, OR - April 1st & 2nd - Tickets On Sale
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
ReAwaken America Tour Featured / Past Speakers Include:
General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Robert F. Kennedy, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines- https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions: www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org & www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
Want to Join the ReAwaken America Tour? Request Tickets At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
Episode 1 of the ReAwaken Tour Documentary Has Been Released - WATCH NOW - https://reawakeningseries.com/
Join the Airline Injunction Action Against the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: https://timetofreeamerica.com/airline-injunction/#scroll-content
Find Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments: https://tapme.ws/rnJfL4
Buy ReAwaken America Shirts, Hoodies and Books Today At: https://tapme.ws/COuEDM
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
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