Does the Media Have a Reckoning Ahead in the Coming Election? | Bill O'Reilly
Published Wednesday

Does the Media Have a Reckoning Ahead in the Coming Election?  No Spin News Host Bill O'Reilly says mainstream media corporations have blackballed every political commentator who doesn’t despise former President Donald Trump. “If you don’t hate Trump, and you’re a pundit or an author, you will not get booked. And this is coming from a guy who was on the network programs 78 times, but it all stopped in 2016,” says O’Reilly.


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav

john solomonmainstream mediabill oreillyjust the news

