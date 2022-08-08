"THE SODOMY RITUAL, PT 2" - [GRAPHIC/ SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILDREN]

#GAY #PROPHECY #SEX

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: God is **strongly warning** about homosexuality, THE SIN OF SODOMY RISING AROUND THE WORLD. THE "RAINBOW" IS FLYING HIGH IN THE SPIRIT REALM says the Lord.





Anal sex and anal rape are fast becoming the go-to preferences for sex in America, Europe, Africa and everywhere else. Men in Africa will begin to openly break from traditional gender roles: "This is the sign of the end" says the Lord. Freemasonry, marine lodges, secret societies, male & female leagues are boldly pushing the frontiers of homosexuality into areas it's never been tolerated.





CHILDREN ARE EASY PREY FOR THIS DANGER - either because they make terrible sexual choices or become victims in a terrifying cycle of human trafficking, ritual murder and sexual abuse. These are strong themes- filter appropriately for children but DO NOT LIE TO YOUR CHILDREN ANYMORE AS THEY MAY BECOME SOMEONE'S VICTIM.





Additionally all are warned: **STAY AWAY** from sexual immorality, the spirit attached to it will drag even those who have never struggled with same-sex attraction into this life. This is a direct warning from the Lord so heed His words and come out of all immoral lifestyles before it takes you where you don't want to go. Shalom.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/05/the-sodomy-ritual-pt-2-july-5-2022/





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sodomy repent satanic rituals sexual assault gang rape victims policy government elite pedophile America spiritual realm trans transgender transsexual cross-dresser crossdressing occult power dark magic sex magick satan satanism demons demonic rites conjuring God Jesus Church down-low Bible same-sex gay agenda fornication adultery





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These videos are true to the written prophecy- they strike the ear and pierce the heart because the nations are SICK & that sickness is ready to come out. Link to TMV Blog in description - stay informed. I will be true to what I see because **it's REAL and it's happening to real people." Ritual sexual abuse is a cancer in the society- that's where missing people go. That's where milk-carton kids go, "lost" fathers, sons & daughters. When this thing throws off the covers it's going to come for ANYONE living carelessly & that's a fact- listen to well to my warning at the end. THERE ARE MILLIONS MORE IN THIS LIFE THAN YOU THINK.





It started with "Stay out of our bedroom!" but now we all see how this spirit is- It can't stop telling what goes on in the bedroom EVEN TO CHILDREN. Do not be deceived! This is spiritual decay & it can affect anyone, the very person who thinks "Never me"- yes, you too. Only spirit can fight spirit, so only those firmly planted in Jesus will resist the end times flood of immorality when it comes. Listen closely to this video & please keep comments relevant to the content being discussed. God bless.



