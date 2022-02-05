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Alarming Increase in Vax Adverse Events - US Congressional Expert Testimony on Vax Data
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200 views • February 05, 2022
Mirrored copy of "Senator Panel on Vax data from the DOD. Adverse events up over a 1000% in some cases." posted 4 Feb 2022 on The Kindling channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpjXXRLxElE
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DESCRIPTION:
VIDEO RELEASE Sen. Ron Johnson COVID-19: A Second Opinion Panel Garners Over 800,000 Views in 24 Hours (25 Jan 2022)
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On Monday [24 Jan 2022], U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) held a panel discussion with a group of world renowned doctors and medical experts to provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.
.
Sen. Ron Johnson said: “I'm hoping everybody that viewed this today recognizes the qualifications of the individuals that spoke here today. Now, again, there's disagreement between people in this room. The viewpoints expressed are those of those individuals expressing it. But these are real world experiences from people that are on the front lines, that are treating patients. It’s different from probably anything you've heard, unless you've been following these people in the media, trying to break through, trying to convey to the American public and provide the information that I think we all need, that we all deserve. Now, you know, my antenna is always up because I'm getting accused of spreading this misinformation all the time. So I can imagine how the news media is going to treat so much of this. They're going to pick little phrases out, and they're going to pick it apart and they're going to try and marginalize this entire event.
.
“All I can ask, is the viewers to share this. Tell your friends, I know this is long. This is a five hour long panel, and we didn't even scratch the surface of what we need to discuss. This shouldn't have been necessary. As our information grew, as we became better and better educated, less ignorant about the Coronavirus, COVID, the COVID vaccines, this should have been made public every step along the way. But it wasn't. So again, I'm just asking the viewing public to have an open mind. Respect these individuals who have paid a significant price professionally, reputationally. These are highly qualified individuals. They speak from experience. We've got to fix this problem. We can't let this continue. We can't let it happen in the future. So again, thank all of you for coming. Thank you for being doctors, for being nurses, for being academicians, for being medical researchers, and thank all of you for viewing this. Share this with your friends. God bless you all.”
.
RESOURCES:
From U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) Official Website:
- Article: https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2022/1/video-release-sen-ron-johnson-covid-19-a-second-opinion-panel-garners-over-800-000-views-in-24-hours
- Additional Panel Testimony Excerpts (38 Minutes): https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=9jMONZMuS2U
- Full Panel Testimony (5 hours 36 minutes): https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
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Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
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URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpjXXRLxElE
.
DESCRIPTION:
VIDEO RELEASE Sen. Ron Johnson COVID-19: A Second Opinion Panel Garners Over 800,000 Views in 24 Hours (25 Jan 2022)
.
On Monday [24 Jan 2022], U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) held a panel discussion with a group of world renowned doctors and medical experts to provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.
.
Sen. Ron Johnson said: “I'm hoping everybody that viewed this today recognizes the qualifications of the individuals that spoke here today. Now, again, there's disagreement between people in this room. The viewpoints expressed are those of those individuals expressing it. But these are real world experiences from people that are on the front lines, that are treating patients. It’s different from probably anything you've heard, unless you've been following these people in the media, trying to break through, trying to convey to the American public and provide the information that I think we all need, that we all deserve. Now, you know, my antenna is always up because I'm getting accused of spreading this misinformation all the time. So I can imagine how the news media is going to treat so much of this. They're going to pick little phrases out, and they're going to pick it apart and they're going to try and marginalize this entire event.
.
“All I can ask, is the viewers to share this. Tell your friends, I know this is long. This is a five hour long panel, and we didn't even scratch the surface of what we need to discuss. This shouldn't have been necessary. As our information grew, as we became better and better educated, less ignorant about the Coronavirus, COVID, the COVID vaccines, this should have been made public every step along the way. But it wasn't. So again, I'm just asking the viewing public to have an open mind. Respect these individuals who have paid a significant price professionally, reputationally. These are highly qualified individuals. They speak from experience. We've got to fix this problem. We can't let this continue. We can't let it happen in the future. So again, thank all of you for coming. Thank you for being doctors, for being nurses, for being academicians, for being medical researchers, and thank all of you for viewing this. Share this with your friends. God bless you all.”
.
RESOURCES:
From U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) Official Website:
- Article: https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2022/1/video-release-sen-ron-johnson-covid-19-a-second-opinion-panel-garners-over-800-000-views-in-24-hours
- Additional Panel Testimony Excerpts (38 Minutes): https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=9jMONZMuS2U
- Full Panel Testimony (5 hours 36 minutes): https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
Parler.com [discontinued Oct 2021]
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