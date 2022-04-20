Fireworks? NO! MEDIA PROPAGANDA! Trump DID NOT WalkOut onPiers Morgan Interview.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THIS IS UNTRUE. TODAY, PDJT's team provuded the actual audio of the last 7 min of the interview to show that it ended amicably. Breitbart News, MSNBC and others were provided with the actual audio.
Piers Morgan and his shabby whore team of media propagandists LIED and with crafty editing, made it seem that PDJT stormed out angrily. This was all editing manipulation.
LINK TO THE AUDIO from Trump's team:
https://www.brighteon.com/e71172cd-3db7-4347-8188-fea0675091d0
The full 75-minute interview will air April 25 on Piers Uncensored on TalkTv at 8 eastern