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The Spiritual Church-Trap!
Crypto Church
Crypto Church
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23 views • June 15, 2021
Multitudes of unsuspecting Christians find themselves trapped in the culture which has been built around the modern concept of "church". Many simply leave while others convince themselves that attending services is the better biblical way forward. Neither group tend to find much satisfaction because this is exactly the end-time "perfect storm" Jesus and His disciples warned us all to watch out for! If you can relate and want to know what to do about it, watch this video...if you agree, SHARE IT as a wake-up call to friends and family.
- Scriptures: 1 Kings 19; Luke 21; 2 Thessalonians 2; 1Timothey 4 & 2 Timothy 3
- Links: Modern day Baal worship: https://youtu.be/eRqch7Dvh1A
- Books: Everyday Preparation for Jesus' Return and Newtown's Law - https://rockyveach.org/resources/books/
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Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/

Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
Twitter - https://twitter.com/rockyveach
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8pciCNEciG00tT37lsdfg
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
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churchtrapwalkaway
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy