Listening Is The Most Important Job

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Did you know that Jesus said that his flesh profits nothing, but his words (i.e. his teachings) are what give life. Do you want eternal life? Then put the emphasis on Jesus' words and do what he says.
For more information click this link to watch a video called "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings and the Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
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