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Karen Kingston ➤ PROOF the Vaccines were Created to KILL Children !
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52 views • January 18, 2022
𝙁𝘼𝘾𝙏𝙎 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙗𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙤𝙛 . - .
Karen Kingston, former big Pharma employee, Biotech Analyst and whistleblower, Karen provides us with undeniable evidence that the vaccines are not only killing children and adolescents, but that they were created to do so. - .
.
𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒇𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒘 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏'𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒌 𝒐𝒏 𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝒘𝒆𝒃𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒆: . - .
http://mifight.com . - .
.
Source: 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖 𝙕𝙚𝙚
Karen Kingston, former big Pharma employee, Biotech Analyst and whistleblower, Karen provides us with undeniable evidence that the vaccines are not only killing children and adolescents, but that they were created to do so. - .
.
𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒇𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒘 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏'𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒌 𝒐𝒏 𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝒘𝒆𝒃𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒆: . - .
http://mifight.com . - .
.
Source: 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖 𝙕𝙚𝙚
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