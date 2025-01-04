BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚠️GRAPHIC Caution Warning: Kursk region, the aftermath of FPV drone attack on UKR soldiers
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
352 views • 4 months ago

⚠️Caution: Graphic video
🇺🇦 Ukranian invaders finding out the meaning of FAFO in Kursk region- the aftermath of FPV drone attack. 

Adding: 

"Everything is to the detriment of Ukraine" : Putin and Trump will meet in March, and Scholz may go to Moscow before the elections in Germany on February 23, - Bundestag member 

This was stated by German MP Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU).

"There are increasing indications that Chancellor Scholz will travel to Moscow or meet with Putin before February 23 <…> The meeting between Trump and Putin is currently scheduled for March," he said. 

Kiesewetter, however, opposes negotiations with Russia, since “all negotiations and agreements that are currently being concluded in this situation are happening to the detriment of Ukraine and de facto mean its subordination.” 

Kiesewetter wrote that currently Russia is socially and economically "in water up to her neck".(?!) 

🐻Hey Kiesewetter, about "everything to the detriment of Ukraine" that is what happens when a country loses a war- you of all nations should know that.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
