AI Data Centers and the New World Order

The AI Data Centers in America have already become hugely unpopular. The noise pollution from their cooling systems reach up to 100 decibels and run non-stop. They are drawing down aquifers in areas that are already in short supply, turning the water brown and tainting it with a disinfectant smell, and there is no benefit to the local community. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report found that each data center provides about 157 jobs.

Because of all this, developers have been using non-disclosure agreements with local officials, and projects are announced only weeks before voting for approval. There are now nearly two-hundred active opposition groups across the United States, and its growing fast.

The official story is that the U.S. needs to stay competitive to beat China in an Artificial Intelligence arms race, but that story does not add up. The United States has already built over 4,000 data centers. China ranks at number four with 368. What they appear to be is the infrastructure for a new financial system, one that includes mass surveillance and autonomous weapons systems to protect it.

The U.S. dollar system is quickly collapsing, which would devastate the entire world economy. The only solution being played out is the AI agentic economy which requires a massive amount of computing power. This new AI agentic system will be run by autonomous software entities that can own wallets, earn and spend money, create contracts, and transact with each other without human intermediaries. This addresses the debt problem by growing the economy faster than the debt accumulates. Like the petrodollar, it extends U.S. dollar hegemony without fixing its core issue, the debt.

The Bank for International Settlements is “the bank for central banks.” It is immune from any national law and its employees have diplomatic immunity. It answers to no government on Earth and every central bank is a member. BRICS only appears to be in opposition to Western banking, it is not. BRICS is aligned with the rest of the world in adopting this new AI digital banking system. But a growing number of analysts agree that this is a temporary fix. After about ten years, the consumption of resources, the displacement of human workers, and the massive transfer of wealth to the few who own these AI agents, makes a fundamental restructuring unavoidable. And yet the entire world is going along with this plan. The question is, why?

As we covered in last week’s video, “The New World Order,” the emerging unipolar world is preparing for a major geological event that is expected to be catastrophic for the United States, and beneficial to Russia.

In the United States, data centers are being built inland and on elevated land, away from the coastlines. This is where all vital U.S. infrastructure is being moved, and is where billionaires are buying up acres by the millions.

China is building their data centers inland and high above sea level, over 1,200 km from their main user bases who have been complaining about latency and security. China has also built ready-to-occupy ghost cities at high elevation, deep inland, and on geologically stable platforms. And they are now using economic incentives to move its population into these cities and away from the coast.

Russia’s official government plan explicitly states the “opening up of new land for agriculture” and “easier transportation of goods in the Arctic” as positive effects of an expected pole shift. They are spending billions preparing for it. They have passed dozens of new laws aimed at stimulating economic growth and encouraging migration to the Arctic, including free land grants, subsidized mortgages, and other social benefits for those who make the move. Russian scientists have concluded that 13 million square kilometers of currently frozen territory will soon thaw and become “the center of Russian civilization and a land of great opportunity.” Russia is not frantically building data centers. They are passing homesteading laws and preparing for a windfall of new land mass.

The expected catastrophic geological event is the most elegant explanation for all the chaos happening on Earth today. It explains just about everything. The real mystery is this: what exactly is causing it, and how do the most powerful people on Earth know about it.

https://gregreese.substack.com/

https://reesereport.com/#donate

-------------------------

Mirrored - Greg Reese

-------------------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!