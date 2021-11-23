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COVID-19 Hotel Quarantine Escapes as the Trigger for Victorian Outbreaks. The 2nd and 4th Wave.
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60 views • November 23, 2021
In this episode Professor Steele explodes five Covid-19 myths on its origin, global spread and immunity and lays out the evidence and critical arguments supporting an immediate end to all COVID-19 justified lockdowns.
Professor Steele takes a closer look at How the Health and Scientific authorities, and Premiers and Politicians and News Media, tried to explain the triggering events of COVID-19 epidemic outbreaks in Australia in 2020-2021.
Professor Edward J (Ted) Steele is a molecular and cellular immunologist, geneticist and microbiologist and the author of six books and over 100 scientific research papers.
He conducted research and taught at the Australian National University’s John Curtin School of Medical Research and worked at The University of Toronto’s Ontario Cancer Institute, The Welcome Trust in the UK and The University of Wollongong. Professor Steele is a C.Y. O’Connor Foundation Life Fellow and currently lives and works in Melbourne consulting in cancer research and other areas of biomedical biotech R&D.
Since 2015, Professor Steele has been publishing on Cosmic Biology data, combining his biomedical genetic experience with the acknowledged founder of the new scientific discipline of Astrobiology, Professor N Chandra Wickramasinghe.
Professor Steele’s scientific background in molecular immunology and microbiology and his expertise in dimeric secretory IgA antibodies and immunity at mucosal surfaces such as the mouth, nose , respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts qualifies him to comment both on the performance of new “vaccines” for Covid-19 as well as on the origin Covid-19.
Link for lecture: https://youtu.be/Ijc4mjiIquk
Links to all recent papers:
https://independent.academia.edu/EdwardJSteele
Asia Pacific Today. November 21, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week. And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to our Channel.
Professor Steele takes a closer look at How the Health and Scientific authorities, and Premiers and Politicians and News Media, tried to explain the triggering events of COVID-19 epidemic outbreaks in Australia in 2020-2021.
Professor Edward J (Ted) Steele is a molecular and cellular immunologist, geneticist and microbiologist and the author of six books and over 100 scientific research papers.
He conducted research and taught at the Australian National University’s John Curtin School of Medical Research and worked at The University of Toronto’s Ontario Cancer Institute, The Welcome Trust in the UK and The University of Wollongong. Professor Steele is a C.Y. O’Connor Foundation Life Fellow and currently lives and works in Melbourne consulting in cancer research and other areas of biomedical biotech R&D.
Since 2015, Professor Steele has been publishing on Cosmic Biology data, combining his biomedical genetic experience with the acknowledged founder of the new scientific discipline of Astrobiology, Professor N Chandra Wickramasinghe.
Professor Steele’s scientific background in molecular immunology and microbiology and his expertise in dimeric secretory IgA antibodies and immunity at mucosal surfaces such as the mouth, nose , respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts qualifies him to comment both on the performance of new “vaccines” for Covid-19 as well as on the origin Covid-19.
Link for lecture: https://youtu.be/Ijc4mjiIquk
Links to all recent papers:
https://independent.academia.edu/EdwardJSteele
Asia Pacific Today. November 21, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week. And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to our Channel.
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