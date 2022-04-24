Pre-Wrath Rapture Tribulation

As the church looks around at the world around it, it can see biblical prophecy unfold in real time. As we enter these dark and perilous times, we can take comfort because the end is near. Trying times will come before Jesus Christ comes to gather His church. When will the rapture take place? This is a question that has seen much debate. Many believe that the church will be raptured before the beginning of the Great Tribulation spoke of by Jesus in Matthew 24. But what does God tell us through His Word? Join Pastors Dan McDonald, Daniel Strickler, and Jeff Basham as this question is discussed through the lens of the Bible in Part 1 of a three-part series.