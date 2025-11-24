CTP (20251126 S3ENovSpecial4) David Bedford Beatles BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3ENovSpecial4) From Liverpool Streets To Beatles Secrets With Historian David Bedford

We trace Liverpool roots, chronic illness, and a serendipitous gift from Yoko Ono that set David Bedford on a path to uncover Beatles truths. From Brian Epstein’s role to skiffle’s impact, we challenge myths with local detail and studio history.

• life near Penny Lane and the Dingle shaping perspective

• misdiagnosis and fibromyalgia pushing a career pivot

• Yoko Ono’s donation to Dovedale School opening doors

• Brian Epstein’s influence and the real breakup dynamics

• George Martin, ADT, and four-track innovation

• the Quarrymen today and living Beatles history

• skiffle, Lonnie Donegan, and country roots in Beatle music

• favorite songs, lyrical origins, and Liverpool landmarks

• reflections on honesty in art and technology

