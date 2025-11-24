CTP (20251126 S3ENovSpecial4) David Bedford Beatles BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3ENovSpecial4) From Liverpool Streets To Beatles Secrets With Historian David Bedford
We trace Liverpool roots, chronic illness, and a serendipitous gift from Yoko Ono that set David Bedford on a path to uncover Beatles truths. From Brian Epstein’s role to skiffle’s impact, we challenge myths with local detail and studio history.
• life near Penny Lane and the Dingle shaping perspective
• misdiagnosis and fibromyalgia pushing a career pivot
• Yoko Ono’s donation to Dovedale School opening doors
• Brian Epstein’s influence and the real breakup dynamics
• George Martin, ADT, and four-track innovation
• the Quarrymen today and living Beatles history
• skiffle, Lonnie Donegan, and country roots in Beatle music
• favorite songs, lyrical origins, and Liverpool landmarks
• reflections on honesty in art and technology
