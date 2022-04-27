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About That 2023 $5.8 TRILLION Budget From Congress & The Biden Administration...
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In an attempt to rob the people even greater than former President Donald Trump, Congress and Joe Biden have embarked on a nearly $6 trillion budget full of unconstitutional spending, and much of it will target indoctrination, which the Tenth Amendment forbids. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to point out the trillions of dollars in debt from unconstitutional spending that is being proposed, much of it orchestrated not through the unconstitutional Department of Education but via the Defense Department.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/about-that-unconstitutional-2023-5-8-trillion-budget-from-congress-the-biden-administration-video/
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