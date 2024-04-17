"Physics as Information Processing" ~ Ander Aguirre ~ Discussion 3

Course materials
https://coda.io/@active-inference-institute/fields-physics-2023
More information
https://www.activeinference.org/education/Physics-Fields-2023
“Physics as Information Processing”
Course taught by Chris Fields
Course assistant is Ander Aguirre
Hosted during 2023 by the Active Inference Institute
Active Inference Institute information:
