🥺Increasing Demand for Caskets in New Zealand
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Peter who says he works in the funeral industry spoke infront of the crowd gathered to support Counterspin outside the court in Christchurch today.

"Last month August, the sales of caskets [were] 40% above our budget."

"I've been watching the government website, they provide some statistics on all cause mortality every week."

"25% above the long term average of around 600 people in New Zealand dying every week, so currently at around 750."

"From my experience in the industry is there's a lot more deaths happening than should be."

Source @Hidden In Plain Sight


