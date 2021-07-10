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WHITE HISTORY MONTH 2021 - AMERICAN FIRST PEOPLE
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122 views • July 10, 2021
This year for White History Month, we take a look back 17,000 years ago with evidence of ancient European White Folks coming to the Americas many years before the American Indians.
Video edited by Cash Daily
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
Video edited by Cash Daily
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
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