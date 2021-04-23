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Disclosure – It’s a Really. Big. Deal.
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142 views • April 23, 2021
It’s just a matter of time until the existence of extraterrestrial life becomes public conversation. From science to history to technology, our entire defining foundation was based on the presumption that we are the only life forms in the galaxy. Are you prepared to consider an alternative?
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