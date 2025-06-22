BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Normy's Beach Babe-o-Rama (1994, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 1 day ago

Normy's Beach Babe-o-Rama is a platformer developed by Realtime Associates and High Score Production and published by Electronic Arts. It was only released in North America, Europe and Australia. A Japanese version was planned, but got cancelled.

The game is based on Norman Keith Robinson's comic strip Making It and stares the character Normy, a beach bum. Normy must rescue the six "Goddesses of the Beach", who have been kidnapped by an UFO, by travelling through time and space with a magic sun lotion.

Normy can jump, dash forward and use his weapon if he has found one. Each level, you start off with no weapon. The dash can be used to jump further and to slide across the floor. Normy has a health bar which is replenished by collecting hearts. Collecting sun glasses will make Normy invincible for a short time. On some occasions, a puzzle must be solved. This is indicated by a passing plane which drags the message "Get a clue" along.

Keywords
genesisplatformerelectronic artsmega driverealtime associateshigh scor productions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy