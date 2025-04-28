How Koreans Were Trained in the SMO Zone

Following the official acknowledgment of the participation of fighters from the DPRK in the liberation of the Kursk region (Russia), the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of the training of North Korean servicemen at one of the training grounds.

Although the video does not provide a complete picture of what and how they were taught before being sent to the front line, there are some notable moments. For example, the footage shows soldiers with 12-gauge "Saiga" shotguns - the Koreans were apparently trained to deal with drones.

❗️The recognition of the role of the Korean regiment in the battles on the border is important at least for a visual demonstration of the presence of a real ally ready to directly assist on the battlefield. In accordance with the letter of the agreement, which turned out to be not an empty sound for him.

And one wants to hope that after such recordings, there will also appear footage of the combat work of units from the DPRK, shot from our side. If, of course, they exist at all or are not classified for n-teenth years.

DPRK comments on troops sent to the Kursk region. Main points:

➡️The decision was made by Kim Jong-un, who considered that the current situation falls under Article 4 of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the Russian Federation;

➡️The operation aimed at repelling the Ukrainian authorities’ reckless attack on Russia ended in victory, the DPRK Central Military Commission noted;

➡️The commission praised the heroism of the North Korean armed forces, and Kim Jong-un noted the fighting spirit of the military who fought for justice;

➡️The activities of the DPRK military in Russia are fully consistent with international law, including the UN Charter, Pyongyang noted;

➡️The DPRK intends to support the cause of the army and people of Russia and be committed to actions in the spirit of the strategic partnership agreement;

➡️The DPRK military in the Kursk region, "considering the territory of Russia as the territory of their homeland," proved the strong allied relations between the two countries;

➡️A monument to military glory will soon be erected in Pyongyang to honor the memory of fallen soldiers.

Vladimir Putin thanked the units of the Korean People's Army that participated in the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region:

"We pay tribute to the heroism, high level of special training and dedication of the Korean soldiers who, shoulder to shoulder with Russian fighters, defended our Motherland as their own. They fulfilled their duty with honor and valor, covering themselves with unfading glory."

The Russian people will never forget the feat of Korean soldiers, the president emphasized.