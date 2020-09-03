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Tactical P.E. Video Lesson Do More Pullups To Escape From Or Run To Danger
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64 views • September 03, 2020
Hey there Athletes and Warriors!
Today we get to see a real-world illustration of why you and I must train for the unexpected. As a police, fire, military, or prepared citizen, you never know where you will have to run, hide, fight, climb, pull, or push so make sure your program is comprehensive. Let's learn more.........................
Part one: How to Do More Weighted Pullups
In this lesson, you’ll follow a ladder system to prep your muscles to handle the demands of pulling yourself up and over a wall while wearing your kit. Watch the entire learn-by-doing series here: http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: Bodycam Footage of Lufkin Officer Using Taser on Fleeing Robbery Suspect.
Lufkin, Texas — Clinton Polk, 54, an aggravated robbery parolee, was arrested Sunday after a woman reported that he stole her vehicle Sunday in the 500 block of Kiln Avenue.
Donate to PoliceActivity: https://www.patreon.com/PoliceActivity
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Today we get to see a real-world illustration of why you and I must train for the unexpected. As a police, fire, military, or prepared citizen, you never know where you will have to run, hide, fight, climb, pull, or push so make sure your program is comprehensive. Let's learn more.........................
Part one: How to Do More Weighted Pullups
In this lesson, you’ll follow a ladder system to prep your muscles to handle the demands of pulling yourself up and over a wall while wearing your kit. Watch the entire learn-by-doing series here: http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: Bodycam Footage of Lufkin Officer Using Taser on Fleeing Robbery Suspect.
Lufkin, Texas — Clinton Polk, 54, an aggravated robbery parolee, was arrested Sunday after a woman reported that he stole her vehicle Sunday in the 500 block of Kiln Avenue.
Donate to PoliceActivity: https://www.patreon.com/PoliceActivity
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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