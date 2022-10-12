Revival Begins with Personal Repentance and Reckoning with God Proclaims Erica Wiggenhorn

Revival in America may not come in the form of a huge crowd at a big tent church service, but as a busy mother cries out to God while hovering over her kitchen sink. Erica Wiggenhorn is the founder of Every Life Ministries, and she routinely speaks at seminars and retreats, transforming lives nationwide. She believes that revival will begin when everyday men and women open their hearts to God and begin the process of repentance. Crying out to God sparks revival, and that single spark can spread to others, creating an unquenchable roaring fire as in the days of Pentecost, she says. Erica shares insights from her study of the book of Ezekiel, and how Scripture lays out the process and pattern of what revival should look like.







Erica wrote a Bible study entitled, An Unexpected Revival, about her discoveries after studying the book of Ezekiel





The book of Ezekiel talks about the prerequisites that must be met for revival to take place in a nation





All revival must begin with repentance, which is a pattern repeated in Scripture





There are often two precursors to revival: individual repentance and the reckoning of a nation’s leaders







