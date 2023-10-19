Cancer Care with Dr. Neil McKinney

Dr. Neil McKinney is one of the leaders in naturopathic oncology in the country, with patients all over the world and highly sought after from patients and physicians. With over 34 years of clinical practice this 1985 graduate of the National College of Naturopathic Medicine retraces training from far earlier in his career as the starting point for his interest in the field. Working as a lab instructor in microbiology at the University of Victoria trained Dr. McKinney to work with cell and tissue culture. He went on to apply this skillset on behalf of the BC Cancer Research Foundation in which his team was requested to generate materials for preclinical cancer research. The team was growing animal and human cell lines, and was creating artificial tissue. He is a founder and a professor of Naturopathic Oncology at the Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine in New Westminster, British Columbia, teaching oncology to 4th year naturopathic students. He has written three books on Naturopathic Cancer Care; Naturally There’s Hope, Naturally There’s Always Hope, as well as Naturopathic Oncology: An Encyclopedic Guide For Patients & Physicians. To learn more about Dr. McKinney: http://vitalvictoria.ca/ Dr. McKinney’s books: http://vitalvictoria.ca/publications.



