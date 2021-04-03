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THE GREAT GLOBAL WARMING SWINDLE [2007] - MARTIN DURKIN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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32 views • April 03, 2021
THE GREAT GLOBAL WARMING SWINDLE [2007] - MARTIN DURKIN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN, and that includes the topic of Global Warming. This film blows the whistle on the biggest swindle in modern history. We are told that 'Man Made Global Warming' is the biggest ever threat to mankind. There is no room for scientific doubt. Well, watch this film and make up your own mind.
Note: Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE! Science is nothing more than a Freemasonic Brainwashing Program to teach complete BS and Disinformation to HIDE TRUTH!
THE GREAT GLOBAL WARMING SWINDLE [2007] - MARTIN DURKIN (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
Link 1) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYhCQv5tNsQ
Link 2) https://vimeo.com/486619442
Link 3) https://ugetube.com/watch/the-great-global-warming-swindle-2007-martin-durkin-documentary-video_mYE3sy6fd9w9tp9.html
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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN, and that includes the topic of Global Warming. This film blows the whistle on the biggest swindle in modern history. We are told that 'Man Made Global Warming' is the biggest ever threat to mankind. There is no room for scientific doubt. Well, watch this film and make up your own mind.
Note: Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE! Science is nothing more than a Freemasonic Brainwashing Program to teach complete BS and Disinformation to HIDE TRUTH!
THE GREAT GLOBAL WARMING SWINDLE [2007] - MARTIN DURKIN (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
Link 1) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYhCQv5tNsQ
Link 2) https://vimeo.com/486619442
Link 3) https://ugetube.com/watch/the-great-global-warming-swindle-2007-martin-durkin-documentary-video_mYE3sy6fd9w9tp9.html
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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