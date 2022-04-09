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Four Things Wisdom Hates - Proverbs 8:13 (NIV)
13 To fear the Lord is to hate evil;
I hate pride and arrogance,
evil behavior and perverse speech.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Overcoming evil requires recognizing
evil speech and behavior,
and exposing it whenever possible.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ya2yujuh
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