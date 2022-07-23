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https://gnews.org/post/py9ea616
07/23/2022 Spotlight on China: Xi Jinping will resolutely promote the anti-corruption campaign to attack Jiang Zemin’s faction. Fu Zhenghua, Sun Lijun, and Xiao Jianhua would likely suffer the same fate as Lai Xiaomin