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Proof That Puts an End To Sars-CoV-2 Narrative - Professor Sucharit Bhakdi
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91 views • August 18, 2021
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, Medical Chair of Microbiology for 22 yrs and a teacher of Microbiology, Virology, Immunology and Parasitology for over 30yrs having many publications to his name looks at number of reports recently released and finds some very good news and also some distressing information confirming what virologists and immunologists were dreading.
Here is a letter from the Doctors for Covid Ethics sent to tens of thousands of doctors in the EU and this video is the explanation by Prof Bhakdi MD in more lay-mans terms.
https://principia-scientific.com/four-new-discoveries-about-safety-and-efficacy-of-covid-vaccines/
Credit Prof Sucharit Bhakdi and Oracle Films
Here is a letter from the Doctors for Covid Ethics sent to tens of thousands of doctors in the EU and this video is the explanation by Prof Bhakdi MD in more lay-mans terms.
https://principia-scientific.com/four-new-discoveries-about-safety-and-efficacy-of-covid-vaccines/
Credit Prof Sucharit Bhakdi and Oracle Films
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