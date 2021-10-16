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Alex Jones Returns! Must See Emergency Saturday Broadcast
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1624 views • October 16, 2021
William Shatner has spilled the beans and revealed that the globalist are planning a world wide catastrophic event of biblical proportions!
Klaus Schwab stated goal is to reduce the world's population by at least 90% with the target date of 2030
Order your copy of COVIDLAND: The Lockdown now! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Klaus Schwab stated goal is to reduce the world's population by at least 90% with the target date of 2030
Order your copy of COVIDLAND: The Lockdown now! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
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