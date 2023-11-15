‘The Programme’: Systematic Stalking, Directed Conversation, DEWs, and More | Dr X_ (Mirrors)

Contained herein is a thirteen-part mirrored compilation of Dr X’s illuminating introduction to the nightmare in which many have found ourselves at the present, evil hour in human history. (Audio only.)

Upload dates of original sources: Thursday, 17 January 2019 – Saturday, 26 January 2019

Channel name of original source: Dr. X

(As a matter of taste, I have taken the liberty of anglicising the titles of the video presentations and a few editorial liberties besides.)

‘The Programme’: a Thirteen-part Compilation of Dr X

Video 01. ‘The Programme’: an Introduction by Dr X

Video 02. ‘The Programme’: Street-level Operators

Video 03. ‘The Programme’: Counter-targeting Tactics

Video 04. ‘The Programme’: Disinformation Snowballing

Video 05. ‘The Programme’: Directed-energy weapons

Video 06. ‘The Programme’: Directed Conversation

Video 07. ‘The Programme’: Neuro-linguistic Programming

Video 08. ‘The Programme’: National Security Racketeering Network

Video 09. ‘The Programme’: Legal Jiu-jitsu Tactics

Video 10. ‘The Programme’: Technology-deployment Curve

Video 11. ‘The Programme’: Homeland Security Busted in Stalking Operation

Video 12. ‘The Programme’: Corruption and Respect in Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community

Video 13. ‘The Programme’: Managed Aggression and Terrorism

Time markers (in progress):

Video 01. 00:00:00–00:12:12

Video 02. 00:12:13–00:22:03

Video 03. 00:22:04–00:34:06

Video 04: 00:34:07–

Note: I first came into awareness of the forenamed contact creator, namely Dr X, via Controlling the Narrative, a Canadian content creator.

