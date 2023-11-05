Create New Account
Superfood Morning Smoothie
Food Ranger Alice
Published 19 hours ago

Superfood Morning Smoothie


Ingredients:

3 tsp Groovy Bee Fermented Super30+ with Organic Apple Peel Powder
1/4 tsp HRS Organic Freeze Dried Aloe Vera 200:1 Extract Powder 
1 tsp Organic Bee Pollen
1 scoop HRS Organic Whey Protein Powder
1/2 banana
1/2 avocado
1 cup coconut water
1-2 cup ice


Instructions:

1. Place all ingredients in blender. 

2. Add ice and blend to desired consistency.

